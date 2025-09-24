Xiaomi unveils 15T Series blending outstanding optics with cutting-edge technology and flagship design

LAHORE: Xiaomi today unveiled its latest flagship lineup, Xiaomi 15T Series, including Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro, at a global launch event in Munich, Germany. This launch marks a bold evolution of Xiaomi T Series from flagship photography and cutting-edge technology built for modern trendsetters to advanced mobile technology, elevated imagery and a refined design.

Outstanding optics for next-level imaging

The Xiaomi 15T Series, co-engineered with Leica, features a triple camera system: main, ultra-wide, and telephoto on the 15T, and main, ultra-wide, plus a new Leica 5x Pro telephoto on the 15T Pro. Offering focal lengths from 15mm–92mm (15T) and 15mm–230mm (15T Pro), users can capture everything from wide vistas to detailed close-ups. Both sport a 50MP Leica Summilux main camera with large apertures (ƒ/1.7 on 15T, ƒ/1.62 on Pro), delivering vivid detail and low-light performance. The Pro adds a Light Fusion 900 sensor with 13.5 EV dynamic range for superior clarity.

The 15T Pro’s 5x Pro telephoto enables 5x optical, 10x optical-level, and up to 20x Ultra Zoom, while both devices feature a 32MP front camera for selfies and calls. Powered by Xiaomi AISP 2.0, the series enhances depth, color, and tonal accuracy with PortraitLM 2.0, ColorLM 2.0, and advanced Master Portrait bokeh effects. Quick shots are made easy with Leica Street Photography mode, offering classic focal lengths, including an exclusive 135mm on the Pro.

Power meets endurance

The Xiaomi 15T Series pairs its powerful display with equally capable internals. Both models house a 5500mAh battery—the 15T supports 67W HyperCharge, while the 15T Pro adds 90W wired and 50W wireless HyperCharge. Built for longevity, the battery retains up to 80% capacity after 1600 cycles and can power on in under four seconds when drained. Performance is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ (15T Pro) and Dimensity 8400-Ultra (15T), delivering smooth, efficient computing. To sustain comfort during intensive use, Xiaomi’s 3D IceLoop cooling system efficiently disperses heat, ensuring consistent performance and a cooler grip.

Flagship design and durability

The Xiaomi 15T Series combines cutting-edge performance with a refined, premium design. Its unified glass fiber back, flat frame, and rounded edges deliver both elegance and comfort. Built for durability, it features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i with twice the scratch resistance of the previous generation and IP68 water and dust resistance up to 3 meters. The Xiaomi 15T Pro stands out with ahigh-strength 6M13 aluminum alloy frame for extra drop protection and comes in Black, Gray, and Mocha Gold, while the Xiaomi 15T is offered in Black, Gray, and a stylish Rose Gold finish.

Price and availability

Xiaomi 15T Pro will be available in three color options: Black, Gray, Mocha Gold Xiaomi 15T Pro starting from PKR 233,999/- .

Xiaomi 15T will be available in three color options: Black, Gray, Rose Gold Xiaomi 15T starting from PKR 169,999/- .

Pre Booking:

Pre-bookings for the highly anticipated Xiaomi 15T Series will officially open on 24th September at 6:00 PM. Customers who pre-book the Xiaomi 15T or 15T Pro will be eligible to receive the below mentioned exclusive gift, available in limited quantities. Open sales are scheduled to commence on 6th October.

Xiaomi Unveils Next-Gen AIoT Lineup

Xiaomi announced new AIoT products for global markets, with select devices launching in the Pakistan market as well.

Key Products:

Xiaomi Openwear Stereo Pro

Features an open-ear design for all-day comfort and a secure fit.

Provides Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0 support.

Includes a dedicated 10mm sound leakage reduction driver for privacy.

Has a long battery life of up to 7.5 hours on a single charge and up to 38.5 hours with the charging case.

Supports dual-mic AI noise reduction for clear calls.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5

Features a dToF Smart Retractable Radar and S-Cross™ obstacle avoidance for precise navigation.

Equipped with an extendable mop and side brush for effective edge and corner cleaning.

Has a powerful 20000Pa fan blower suction and a self-cleaning all-in-one base station.

Includes ultra-effective anti-tangle main and side brushes.

The 5200mAh battery provides up to 140 minutes of cleaning time.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5 Pro

Features a front HD camera for real-time home viewing and obstacle marking.

Uses a new AI algorithm and an innovative AI triple-camera panoramic recognition system to recognize up to 200 objects and 47 types of dirt.

Has a powerful 23,000Pa suction power.

The self-cleaning dock includes 80°C hot water mop washing, fast drying, and automatic dust collection for up to 75 days.

Its dToF Smart Retractable Radar allows it to clean under low-clearance areas as low as 9.5cm.

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition

Features a 1.72-inch AMOLED display with symmetrical ultra-thin bezels and up to 1500 nits HBM brightness.

Offers over 150 sports modes, including an advanced swimming mode with real-time heart rate broadcast and a 9-axis sensor for lap count accuracy.

Provides up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge.

Features enhanced sleep management with personalized guidance.

Has an upgraded linear motor for customizable vibrations for notifications, calls, and system actions.

Xiaomi Smart Camera C701

Captures 4K ultra-HD video with an 8MP professional camera and has enhanced infrared night vision.

Equipped with a flagship AI chip that supports local AI features like human, pet, and crying baby detection and tracking.

Offers privacy protection with a physical lens shield that can be engaged manually or timed.

Supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for fast and reliable connectivity.

Features a dual-axis pan-tilt-zoom motor for 360° all-round panning and 110° tilt.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies and Fortune Global 500. In June 2025, the MAU reached approximately 731.2 million (including smartphones and tablets) globally. The Company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reaching approximately 989.1 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of June 30, 2025. In October 2023, Xiaomi upgraded its strategy to “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem, seamlessly merges personal devices, smart home products, and cars.