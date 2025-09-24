BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian equity benchmarks slip for 4th session on US visa woes

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 04:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s stock benchmarks fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, their longest losing streak since mid-July, as concerns over the impact of U.S. visa curbs continued to weigh.

The Nifty 50 lost 0.45% to 25,056.90 while the BSE Sensex shed 0.47% to 81,715.63. The 50-stock index has lost 1.4% over four sessions, while the Sensex is down 1.6%.

Fifteen of the 16 major sectors fell on the day while the broader smallcaps and midcaps lost 0.7% and 1%, respectively.

The information technology index fell 0.7%, taking its losses to 4.3% since the U.S. imposed a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications on Sunday. The market value of the 10 companies on the sub-index has dropped 1.2 trillion rupees ($13.5 billion) this week.

The IT sector, which is reliant on the U.S. for a large chunk of its revenue, sends workers onshore to work on client projects. On Tuesday, the U.S. released a proposal that would rework the H-1B visa selection process to favour higher-skilled and better-paid workers.

Indian benchmarks muted as US visa worries offset consumption optimism

India is also hoping to accelerate talks for a trade deal with the U.S. after the latter imposed tariffs of up to 50% on its shipments.

“Sustained foreign selling has pressured Indian markets, driven by concerns over the $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike by the U.S. and uncertainty surrounding bilateral trade negotiations,” said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities.

“IT stocks have borne the brunt of the selloff as investors factored in potential margin compression risks for outsourcing companies.”

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth about $400 million on Tuesday, the highest this month. They have sold $643 million in four days.

On the day, high-weight financials fell 0.6% while auto stocks lost 1.2%, following a recent rally.

Tata Motors lost 2.6% on the extension of a JLR factory closure.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex BSE Indian stocks NSE Nifty 50 Indian equity

Comments

200 characters

Indian equity benchmarks slip for 4th session on US visa woes

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises over 900 points

Rupee’s winning streak ends with slight dip against US dollar

PIA Holding to transfer Precision Engineering Complex to PAF entity

Pakistan launches ‘Mera Ghar – Mera Ashiana’ to boost affordable housing

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt gives $30 billion export target to pharma industry, pushes for local vaccine manufacturing

Amreli Steel’s board approves restructuring of Rs22.6 billion debt

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Pakistan’s Cnergyico orders second US oil cargo, eyes more

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Read more stories