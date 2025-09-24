BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Amreli Steel’s board approves restructuring of Rs22.6 billion debt

BR Web Desk Published 24 Sep, 2025 04:16pm

Amreli Steels Limited (ASTL) said on Wednesday that it had received approval to renegotiate and adjust the repayment terms of its loans worth Rs22.6 billion, which the company borrowed from several banks and financial institutions.

The steel maker shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“The Board of Directors also approved the terms and conditions of the restructured facilities by means of a term sheet, the Master Restructuring Agreement (MRA), the Master Collection Agreement, and related ancillary documentation that is being agreed upon between the company and the financiers,” the notice to the bourse read.

The listed company also shared the contours of the financial restructuring:

  • All restructured facilities, including principal and mark-up/profit, are deferred for 3 years (“Moratorium Period”) except for pre-existing long-term facilities where principal payment is deferred for 2 years. The restructuring tenor is 10 years from the effective date (i.e. 01 July 2024).
  • Existing short-term facilities of approximately Rs7.5 billion (conventional) and Rs3.5 billion (Islamic) will be converted into long-term facilities and folded into the restructured stack.
  • The mark-up rate will be fixed at KIBOR, with no additional spread, for the entire tenor and amount of the restructuring agreement.
  • Liquidity commitment by the Sponsors of PKR 4 billion via equity injection and sale of non-core company assets to help generate further working capital financing.

Amreli Steels Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1984 and was converted into a public company in 2009.

The principal activity of ASTL is the manufacturing and sale of steel bars and billets.

psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX notices PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Amreli Steel’s board approves restructuring of Rs22.6 billion debt

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises over 900 points

Rupee’s winning streak ends with slight dip against US dollar

PIA Holding to transfer Precision Engineering Complex to PAF entity

Pakistan launches ‘Mera Ghar – Mera Ashiana’ to boost affordable housing

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt gives $30 billion export target to pharma industry, pushes for local vaccine manufacturing

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Pakistan’s Cnergyico orders second US oil cargo, eyes more

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Read more stories