BML 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
BOP 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
CNERGY 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
CPHL 98.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.97%)
DCL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 257.76 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (1.96%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.29%)
FFL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
GCIL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (1.94%)
KEL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.29%)
KOSM 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 108.06 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.02%)
NBP 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.12%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
PIBTL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
POWER 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
PPL 194.99 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.46%)
PREMA 48.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
PRL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.37%)
PTC 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
SNGP 139.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.41%)
SSGC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.27%)
TELE 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
TPLP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
TREET 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
TRG 79.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.85%)
BR100 16,427 Increased By 130.2 (0.8%)
BR30 53,749 Increased By 1103.3 (2.1%)
KSE100 158,901 Increased By 956.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 48,444 Increased By 291.4 (0.61%)
Sep 24, 2025
Markets

European shares fall as losses in financials, banks weigh

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.5% at 552.5 points
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 01:44pm

European shares fell on Wednesday tracking overnight declines on Wall Street, with financials and bank stocks leading early declines, though gains in some defence-related stocks helped limit losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.5% at 552.5 points, as of 0714 GMT.

Most regional bourses also ticked lower, with the Italian benchmark at the helm of losses.

Heavyweight banks dropped 0.9%, with Germany’s Deutsche Bank, UK’s Barclays, France’s Societe Generale and Denmark’s Sydbank all down more than 1% each.

The subindex for financial services also dipped 1.1%.

An index tracking defence stocks gained 0.8% after US President Donald Trump said he believed Ukraine could retake all its land occupied by Russia and that Kyiv should act now.

Wall Street’s main indexes fell overnight as investors parsed through Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks, which gave little indication about the future path of interest rates.

Among other early movers, Germany’s Lanxess fell 5.2% after Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating on the speciality chemicals maker to “hold” from “buy”.

European shares

