BML 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
BOP 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
CNERGY 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.88%)
CPHL 98.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.97%)
DCL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 257.70 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (1.93%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.29%)
FFL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
GCIL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 214.16 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (2.02%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 108.06 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.02%)
NBP 188.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PAEL 54.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
PIBTL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.92%)
POWER 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
PPL 194.90 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.41%)
PREMA 49.12 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.72%)
PRL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.22%)
PTC 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
SNGP 139.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.44%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.2%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
TPLP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
TREET 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.19%)
TRG 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.85%)
BR100 16,427 Increased By 130.2 (0.8%)
BR30 53,749 Increased By 1103.3 (2.1%)
KSE100 158,901 Increased By 956.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 48,444 Increased By 291.4 (0.61%)
Markets

Saudi stocks surge on foreign ownership cap ease

  • Saudi National Bank also soared 10%, marking its largest gain since its 2014 listing. Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco added 0.8%
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 01:33pm

Saudi stocks jumped in early trade on Wednesday after the Capital Market Authority said it plans to ease foreign ownership limit on listed companies, while UAE markets extended losses on broad sector weakness.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index surged 4.9%, on track to mark its largest single-day gain in over eight years, driven by broad sector strength following the Capital Market Authority’s announcement that it is close to easing foreign ownership limits currently capped at 49%, Bloomberg News reported.

Shares of Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, surged 10%—the sharpest percentage gain in nearly two decades—hitting the maximum permitted daily trading limit.

Saudi National Bank also soared 10%, marking its largest gain since its 2014 listing. Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco added 0.8%.

Aramco’s talks to acquire a minority stake in Spanish energy firm Repsol’s renewables unit has hit an impasse over a potential 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) investment, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 1%, poised to extend the last session’s losses with most sectors in negative territory. Emirates NBD Bank and Emaar Properties both fell 1.4%, after the latter ended a three-day winning streak the previous day.

National Central Cooling weighed on the utilities sector, with its shares falling nearly 2.5% as the stock commenced trading ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index edged lower by 0.8%, with all sectors in the red, hit by a nearly 2% decrease in ADNOC Drilling.

Elsewhere, Modon Holding on Tuesday announced the sale of its entire 17.45% indirect stake in Aldar Estates to Aldar Properties, which saw its shares decline 1.5%.

Newly-listed Orascom Construction descended 0.4%, mirroring last day’s losses as traders continued to lock in profits from recent strength.

Qatar’s stock index rebounded 0.2%, on course to snap three consecutive sessions of decline, as investors bought up recently sold-off shares.

Industrials outperformed, led by more than 4.6% increase in Estithmar Holding. Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, advanced 1%.

