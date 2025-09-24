BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
BOP 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
CPHL 98.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.13%)
DCL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 257.00 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (1.66%)
FCCL 58.51 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.44%)
FFL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
HUBC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (2.28%)
KEL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.92%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.78%)
NBP 188.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.14%)
PAEL 54.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.35%)
POWER 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
PPL 194.95 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.44%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.16%)
PRL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.22%)
PTC 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
SNGP 139.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.16%)
SSGC 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TREET 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
TRG 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
WTL 1.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 108.6 (0.67%)
BR30 53,457 Increased By 811 (1.54%)
KSE100 158,826 Increased By 881.2 (0.56%)
KSE30 48,425 Increased By 272.3 (0.57%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia dollar edges up on inflation data, RBNZ gets new boss

  • The New Zealand dollar was little moved by news the country’s new central bank governor would be Anna Breman
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 12:58pm

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar edged higher on Wednesday as a reading on consumer prices just topped forecasts, while core inflation slowed a tick, leading investors to slightly lengthen the odds on further rate cuts.

The New Zealand dollar was little moved by news the country’s new central bank governor would be Anna Breman, currently a top official at Sweden’s Riksbank.

Australia’s data showed consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 3.0% in August, up from 2.8% in July and above market forecasts of 2.9%.

Much of the pick up is due to the phasing out of energy rebates and the trimmed mean measure of core inflation eased to 2.6%, near the mid-point of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 2% to 3% target range.

Markets had already seen scant chance the RBA would cut the 3.65% cash rate at its next meeting on September 30, assuming it would wait until November when it would have a full reading on third-quarter inflation.

Futures shifted to imply around a 60% chance of a quarter point cut in November, down from 70% before the price data, while three-year bond futures slipped 5 ticks.

“We think quarterly data will give the RBA confirmation that inflation has moderated,” Diana Mousina, deputy chief economist at AMP, said in a note.

“GDP growth is running a little below its potential, which indicates that interest rates are still restrictive.”

“This is why we expect a total of 3 more rate cuts in November, February and May, which would see the cash rate ending at 2.85%.”

The Aussie inched up 0.3% to $0.6618, having barely budged overnight.

Support lies at $0.6575, with resistance around $0.6625 and $0.6660. The kiwi dollar held at $0.5863, after dipping 0.2% the previous session.

It has support at $0.5843 and $0.5800, with resistance at $0.5891 and $0.6007.

The new head of the RBNZ will not take over until December 1, meaning the next two policy meetings in October and November will be under the current Governor Christian Hawkesby.

A run of poor economic data has seen markets fully price in a quarter point cut in New Zealand interest rates to 2.75% in October, with around a 20% chance of an outsized easing to 2.50%.

A further reduction of 25 basis points is expected in November, and it is quite possible the bank’s entire easing cycle will be over by the time Breman takes the helm.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia dollar edges up on inflation data, RBNZ gets new boss

Trump meets Muslim leaders, including PM Shehbaz

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises nearly 900 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Oil extends gains as data shows US crude stockpile drop

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Read more stories