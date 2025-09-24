BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
Elina Svitolina brings season to an end to ‘heal and recharge’

  • The world number 13 helped Ukraine reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals, where she was beaten in three sets by Jasmine Paolini last week
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 11:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former world number three Elina Svitolina has ended her season early to focus on her mental health, with the Ukrainian saying she is not in the “right emotional space” to continue.

Svitolina, who returned to the circuit in 2023 following maternity leave, reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and French Open this year but lost in the third round of Wimbledon and went out at the first hurdle at Flushing Meadows.

The world number 13 helped Ukraine reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals, where she was beaten in three sets by Jasmine Paolini last week.

“I haven’t been feeling like myself lately. I’m not in the right emotional space, and I don’t feel ready to play, so I am therefore ending the season here,” Svitolina said on Instagram.

“Over the years, I’ve learned that this sport isn’t about money, fame, or rankings - it’s about being ready to fight and to give your all. Right now, I’m simply not at the level mentally or emotionally to do that.

“I’m giving myself the space I need to heal and recharge, instead of forcing it and when I step back on the court.”

Svitolina said last month that she was inundated with online abuse, including death threats, after her Canadian Open defeat ahead of the US Open, blaming the “shameful” behaviour on disgruntled bettors.

