BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
BOP 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
CPHL 98.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.13%)
DCL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 257.00 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (1.66%)
FCCL 58.51 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.44%)
FFL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
HUBC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (2.28%)
KEL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.92%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.78%)
NBP 188.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.14%)
PAEL 54.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.35%)
POWER 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
PPL 194.95 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.44%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.16%)
PRL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.22%)
PTC 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
SNGP 139.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.16%)
SSGC 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TREET 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
TRG 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
WTL 1.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 108.6 (0.67%)
BR30 53,457 Increased By 811 (1.54%)
KSE100 158,826 Increased By 881.2 (0.56%)
KSE30 48,425 Increased By 272.3 (0.57%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds give up early gains, trade little changed

  • The yield on the 10-year benchmark note was at 6.4715%
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 11:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds pared early morning gains and traded in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors awaited the upcoming borrowing calendar, while the broader focus remains on the central bank’s monetary policy decision next week.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark note was at 6.4715% as of 10:20 a.m. IST.

It closed at 6.4729% on Tuesday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

India’s borrowing calendar for the fiscal second half is expected to be released in the next few days and will be a key trigger for the market as investors remain concerned that longer-term debt supply may exceed demand.

Additionally, traders await states’ quarterly borrowing calendar, which is slated for release at the end of the month, and may move the market.

“There was some early buying that continued from yesterday, but building aggressive longs is a risk at the current point of time where heavy events are lined up,” a trader at a private bank said. The borrowing plan will be followed by the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision on October 1.

Although most market participants do not expect a rate cut, some, including State Bank of India and Capital Economics, believe that the central bank may resume its easing cycle.

Meanwhile, New Delhi will sell 15-year and 40-year bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($1.80 billion) each on Friday, while the RBI will auction treasury bills worth 210 billion rupees later in the day.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds give up early gains, trade little changed

Trump meets Muslim leaders, including PM Shehbaz

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises nearly 900 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Oil extends gains as data shows US crude stockpile drop

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Read more stories