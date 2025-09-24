Leonardo DiCaprio says new film ‘One Battle After Another’ is timely satire

LOS ANGELES: For Leonardo DiCaprio, explaining the synopsis for his new action thriller film “One Battle After Another” is no easy feat.

“I think it’s probably because it’s a complex thing to articulate, but at the heart of it, I think the movie’s a lot to do with humanity. It’s a lot to do with polarization in the world that we live in, extremism on both ends,” the “Titanic” actor said.

The movie follows Bob Ferguson, played by DiCaprio, and his wife Perfidia Beverly Hills, played by singer Teyana Taylor.

They are a loving but strained couple that embark on daring humanitarian missions in modern-day America.

“It’s not a film where people are imposing any political beliefs on anyone else,” DiCaprio said. “It’s satire on both ends. It’s a great film to have coming out in today’s world. I think it’s important.”

In the movie, Perfidia suddenly disappears soon after giving birth. Bob changes his identity and goes off the grid to raise their child as a single parent.

When an enemy resurfaces after 16 years for revenge, Bob must work to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

Writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson is known for his distinct style in films like “Licorice Pizza,” “There Will Be Blood” and “Boogie Nights.”

According to DiCaprio, Anderson has “incredible flexibility” and can change whole sequences based on an actor’s suggestion.

“Not to say that he takes all your ideas, because he certainly doesn’t,” DiCaprio said. “He’s got a great B.S. detector. But when you say that one good idea, I mean, the entire course of the movie may change.”

“One Battle After Another” arrives in theaters on Friday.

Film critics granted the film, distributed by Warner Bros., a 97% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with high praise for Anderson.