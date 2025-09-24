3rd consecutive year: Philip Morris named one of Forbes’ top ‘Net Zero Leaders’

KARACHI: Philip Morris International Inc. (“PMI”) has been recognized on the Forbes 2025 Net Zero Leaders list, ranking fourth in 2025. Forbes compiled its list with data from Sustainalytics and Morningstar to assess companies’ progress towards a net-zero future. It evaluated each company’s management structure to aid in risk assessment, governance, strategy, and metrics for achieving decarbonization targets across scopes 1+2+3, as well as financial strength to withstand industry competition and economic turmoil.

“Our sustainability strategy remains deeply integrated with our business transformation,” explained Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer at PMI. “It is a catalyst for building operational resilience, driving innovation, and creating long-term value. Initiatives such as our investment in renewable energy and supply chain optimization are grounded in data, transparency, and an ambition to strengthen both our environmental performance and our competitive position.”

