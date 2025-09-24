BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-24

Trade & industry: Punjab Labour Dept serving as facilitator: Naeem Ghous

Press Release Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

FAISALABAD: Secretary Labour and Human Resource, Naeem Ghous has affirmed that the Punjab Labour Department is dedicated to serving as a facilitator, ensuring maximum facilities for trade and industry. Industry should collaborate together in terms of technology integration and decide the set of skills they need to develop.

He was conducting a constructive meeting with the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) Tuesday. The focus of the discussion was on fostering a collaborative environment to enhance the growth of the business community for the overall development of Pakistan. He emphasized the pivotal role of the business community in the progress and prosperity of the nation. He highlighted that the department has formulated policies with a vision to create a satisfied labour force capable of making optimal contributions to national growth. He further underlined the importance of promoting healthy labour management and industrial relations for socio-economic progress, emphasizing the fundamental role of the labour force in industrial development.

He commended the critical role that the export sector played in development of the economy and pledged to address the problems on priority basis.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman PTEA Ameer Ahmad emphasized the need for trust-building between the business community and government departments, citing it as essential for smoother collaboration.

He emphasized on commitment from both sides to foster a stronger partnership between the government and the business community, with a shared vision of achieving sustained economic growth and development in Pakistan. He briefly enlightened the core functions of the Association especially the efforts done to improve the application of International Labour Standards and ensure continuity of Pakistan’s exports to the global market. He briefed that several programmes have been initiated in collaboration with international institutions like ILO, GIZ & WWF. Major objective behind these programmes was to improve the adherence to national laws and international labour and environment standards in textile factories, develop buyers’ confidence that standards in these factories are being publicly monitored, reliably and accurately reported and to establish a coordination mechanism between textile Industries, related workers’ organizations and Labour departments on ILS compliance and reporting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

