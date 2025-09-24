BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-24

Bangladesh team visits PITB

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

LAHORE: A delegation from Bangladesh comprising dignitaries and other senior officials visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to gain insight into the information and communication technology (ICT) interventions rolled out by the Punjab government.

According to PITB on Tuesday, the Bangladeshi delegation, led by Ministry of Home Affairs Senior Secretary Nasimul Ghani, included Bangladeshi High Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Hussain, Additional IG of Police Muhammad Rezaul Karim, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Deputy IG of Police Muhammad Zannatul Hassan and Consular (Press) Muhammad Tayub Ali.

The PITB Senior Management, including DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi and DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, gave an overview of PITB, followed by a comprehensive presentation on digital reforms in the law and order sector by ADG Syed Qasim Ifzal and PITB Chief Technology Officer Adil Iqbal Khan.

On this occasion, the delegation lauded PITB for its outstanding performance in rolling out ICT interventions in various fields.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that, according to the vision of the Punjab government, PITB is striving to provide transparent, efficient, and reliable services to the public through the latest global technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bangladesh PITB

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh team visits PITB

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Pakistan’s poverty reduction reversed by economic shocks, weak reforms: WB

UK flights: PIA unable to secure TCO licence

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Venture capital, double taxation, forex: Reforms soon in procedures, policies: Haroon

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Tax expenditure remains at 2.1pc of GDP

Communication & transport sector: ADB keen to enhance investment

CAREC Tranche-3 project faces uncertainty

KE to decommission two gas turbine power plants

Read more stories