Bangladesh team visits PITB

LAHORE: A delegation from Bangladesh comprising dignitaries and other senior officials visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to gain insight into the information and communication technology (ICT) interventions rolled out by the Punjab government.

According to PITB on Tuesday, the Bangladeshi delegation, led by Ministry of Home Affairs Senior Secretary Nasimul Ghani, included Bangladeshi High Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Hussain, Additional IG of Police Muhammad Rezaul Karim, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Deputy IG of Police Muhammad Zannatul Hassan and Consular (Press) Muhammad Tayub Ali.

The PITB Senior Management, including DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi and DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, gave an overview of PITB, followed by a comprehensive presentation on digital reforms in the law and order sector by ADG Syed Qasim Ifzal and PITB Chief Technology Officer Adil Iqbal Khan.

On this occasion, the delegation lauded PITB for its outstanding performance in rolling out ICT interventions in various fields.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that, according to the vision of the Punjab government, PITB is striving to provide transparent, efficient, and reliable services to the public through the latest global technology.

