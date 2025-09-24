BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-24

Punjab to launch Rs304bn uplift plans in 52 cities

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is set to begin work on the Rs 304 billion Punjab Development Programme starting from October 25; the first phase, which includes 52 cities, is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the programme. The meeting was attended by Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Arshad Baig, Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz, and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi.

During the meeting, it was decided to establish a digital monitoring mechanism for the Punjab Development Programme (PDP). The Minister expressed satisfaction over the approval of PC-1s for 51 cities, adding that the last one is still under consideration by the Provincial Development Working Party.

He mentioned that each assistant project director and other relevant officials will be responsible for monitoring the schemes. “Photos from every visit must be uploaded on the dashboard using mobile phones,” he added.

He urged the officials to digitise the entire programme to ensure transparency, emphasising that there would be no compromises in this regard. “The Clean Punjab programme serves as a clear example of merit and transparency,” he remarked.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that a comprehensive sewage system and underground water tanks would be constructed in every city under the PDP, as well as the paving of link roads and streets, and the establishment of parks. “Solarisation of disposal stations and water treatment plants will also be part of the programme,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

uplift Zeeshan Rafique

Comments

200 characters

Punjab to launch Rs304bn uplift plans in 52 cities

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Pakistan’s poverty reduction reversed by economic shocks, weak reforms: WB

UK flights: PIA unable to secure TCO licence

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Venture capital, double taxation, forex: Reforms soon in procedures, policies: Haroon

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Tax expenditure remains at 2.1pc of GDP

Communication & transport sector: ADB keen to enhance investment

CAREC Tranche-3 project faces uncertainty

KE to decommission two gas turbine power plants

Read more stories