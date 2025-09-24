Punjab to launch Rs304bn uplift plans in 52 cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government is set to begin work on the Rs 304 billion Punjab Development Programme starting from October 25; the first phase, which includes 52 cities, is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the programme. The meeting was attended by Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Arshad Baig, Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz, and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi.

During the meeting, it was decided to establish a digital monitoring mechanism for the Punjab Development Programme (PDP). The Minister expressed satisfaction over the approval of PC-1s for 51 cities, adding that the last one is still under consideration by the Provincial Development Working Party.

He mentioned that each assistant project director and other relevant officials will be responsible for monitoring the schemes. “Photos from every visit must be uploaded on the dashboard using mobile phones,” he added.

He urged the officials to digitise the entire programme to ensure transparency, emphasising that there would be no compromises in this regard. “The Clean Punjab programme serves as a clear example of merit and transparency,” he remarked.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that a comprehensive sewage system and underground water tanks would be constructed in every city under the PDP, as well as the paving of link roads and streets, and the establishment of parks. “Solarisation of disposal stations and water treatment plants will also be part of the programme,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025