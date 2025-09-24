LTBA for extending deadline for filing returns

LAHORE: The Lahore Tax Bar Association (LTBA) has requested Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025 to December 31.

In a letter to the Minister written on Tuesday, LTBA President Muhammad Asif Rana highlighted the technical and procedural issues currently being experienced on the IRIS portal during the submission of income tax returns. The issues facing the taxpayers included working of tax credit and application under Section 4AB on exempt share from Association of Persons (AOP); apportionment of tax in minimum tax regime; system downtime and performance issues; and internet connectivity disruptions.

“These issues have caused significant delays, erroneous computations, and widespread frustration among taxpayers and tax practitioners, thereby obstructing timely compliance with tax obligations. Hence, it has significantly impeded taxpayers’ ability to comply within the prescribed time limits and may adversely affect revenue collection,” he said.

He also noted that under Section 118 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, taxpayers are granted a 92-day period from the close of the financial year to file their returns. “However, the return filing notification for Tax Year 2025 was issued on August 18, which is 49 days after the lapse of this statutory period. Furthermore, due to the recurring system failures and unresolved glitches detailed above, those 92 days have been rendered ineffective. Thus, many taxpayers remain unable to complete their filings as of the end of September,” he added.

He said that to ensure fair and reasonable compliance by all taxpayers, it is imperative to extend the deadline.

