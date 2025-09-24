Tax returns: KCCI urges FBR chief to extend deadlines

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), while drawing the attention of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial, has earnestly appealed for an extension in the statutory deadlines for filing income tax and sales tax returns.

President KCCI, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, in a communication to the FBR chairman, stressed the urgent need to extend the last date for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2025 from September 30 to October 31, 2025, due to genuine hardships being faced by taxpayers across the country.

He further requested a one-month extension for submission of sales tax returns for August 2025, highlighting that the prevailing circumstances warrant immediate relief for the business community.

Explaining the reasons, president KCCI noted that the IRIS portal continues to face severe technical slowdowns and glitches, particularly during peak hours, making it almost impossible for taxpayers to file returns efficiently.

Despite repeated assurances, system inefficiencies remain unresolved since last year, while the increasing number of tax filers, though encouraging, has significantly raised the burden on FBR’s system, requiring urgent upgradation.

He added that recent flash floods and heavy monsoon rains have badly affected internet and telecom services nationwide, with 4G and 5G connectivity functioning poorly in many regions.

These connectivity failures have further compounded the difficulties for filers who rely exclusively on online submission platforms.

The KCCI chief reminded that in the past, the FBR has granted similar extensions under comparable circumstances. “Such relief measures not only encourage taxpayers to comply but also strengthen documentation of the economy and lead to higher revenue collection, which is in the mutual interest of both FBR and the business community,” he said.

Jawed Bilwani emphasised that extending the deadline for both income tax and sales tax returns will allow advocates, chartered accountants, consultants, and tax practitioners to complete their tasks effectively, ensuring accuracy and improved compliance.

He expressed confidence that the chairman FBR would respond positively and take a decision in the best interest of taxpayers and the national exchequer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025