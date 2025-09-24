BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-24

Tax returns: KCCI urges FBR chief to extend deadlines

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), while drawing the attention of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial, has earnestly appealed for an extension in the statutory deadlines for filing income tax and sales tax returns.

President KCCI, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, in a communication to the FBR chairman, stressed the urgent need to extend the last date for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2025 from September 30 to October 31, 2025, due to genuine hardships being faced by taxpayers across the country.

He further requested a one-month extension for submission of sales tax returns for August 2025, highlighting that the prevailing circumstances warrant immediate relief for the business community.

Explaining the reasons, president KCCI noted that the IRIS portal continues to face severe technical slowdowns and glitches, particularly during peak hours, making it almost impossible for taxpayers to file returns efficiently.

Despite repeated assurances, system inefficiencies remain unresolved since last year, while the increasing number of tax filers, though encouraging, has significantly raised the burden on FBR’s system, requiring urgent upgradation.

He added that recent flash floods and heavy monsoon rains have badly affected internet and telecom services nationwide, with 4G and 5G connectivity functioning poorly in many regions.

These connectivity failures have further compounded the difficulties for filers who rely exclusively on online submission platforms.

The KCCI chief reminded that in the past, the FBR has granted similar extensions under comparable circumstances. “Such relief measures not only encourage taxpayers to comply but also strengthen documentation of the economy and lead to higher revenue collection, which is in the mutual interest of both FBR and the business community,” he said.

Jawed Bilwani emphasised that extending the deadline for both income tax and sales tax returns will allow advocates, chartered accountants, consultants, and tax practitioners to complete their tasks effectively, ensuring accuracy and improved compliance.

He expressed confidence that the chairman FBR would respond positively and take a decision in the best interest of taxpayers and the national exchequer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KCCI FBR tax returns

Comments

200 characters

Tax returns: KCCI urges FBR chief to extend deadlines

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Pakistan’s poverty reduction reversed by economic shocks, weak reforms: WB

UK flights: PIA unable to secure TCO licence

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Venture capital, double taxation, forex: Reforms soon in procedures, policies: Haroon

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Tax expenditure remains at 2.1pc of GDP

Communication & transport sector: ADB keen to enhance investment

CAREC Tranche-3 project faces uncertainty

KE to decommission two gas turbine power plants

Read more stories