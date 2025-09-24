Insurance solutions: JLI and UBL enter into strategic partnership

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited (JLI), Pakistan’s largest private sector insurer, and United Bank Limited (UBL), one of the country’s largest financial institutions, have entered into a strategic partnership to launch innovative insurance solutions aimed at delivering greater financial security and long-term value to customers.

The new product offering is first of its kind to provide customers with early break-even, guaranteed benefits at maturity, a fixed surrender benefit, reversionary bonus in addition to sum assured in case of death, option to avail policy and automatic premium loans. These features ensure that customers not only receive the value they signed up for but also have access to funds in times of need.

Javed Ahmed MD & CEO Jubilee Life Insurance said, “With UBL as a strong partner, this partnership highlights our continued commitment to innovation in financial protection, with products that safeguard their future while offering long-term financial growth.”

Abdul Aleem Qureshi Group Executive – Branch Banking UBL commented, “Through this partnership, we underscore our joint resolve to driving financial inclusion and offering unique protection and savings tools that create meaningful impact.”

