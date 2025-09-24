Punjab faces hepatitis vaccine shortage for newborns

LAHORE: Shortage of hepatitis vaccine for newborns has emerged after a private company failed to deliver the required doses, it has been learnt.

The provincial health department has blacklisted the supplier on its failure to deliver the doses, the sources said, adding: The health department had placed an order for three million doses of the hepatitis vaccine in 2024, however, the company managed to supply only 524,000 doses, leaving a massive gap that resulted in shortage of the vaccine for newborns across the province.”

Despite repeated directions by the department, the company failed to meet its commitment. On the other hand, the company attributed the delay to technical malfunctions at its vaccine manufacturing plant, the sources added.

