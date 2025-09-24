BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Cotton and synthetics: the real contest

Sajid Mahmood Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 03:53am

The debate over natural versus synthetic fibers is not just about fashion or cost; it is about the future of one of humanity’s oldest crops cotton. Once the backbone of global textiles cotton now finds itself in a fierce contest with synthetic fibers particularly polyester. The question is simple yet pressing: how can cotton reclaim its lost ground in the fiber economy?

In 1960, cotton dominated the world with a 68 percent share of the global fiber market. Today this dominance has faded to just 23 percent. Meanwhile, synthetics led by polyester have surged ahead on the strength of lower costs year-round availability and functional superiority. Polyester does not shrink; it dries quickly, resists wrinkles and lasts longer than most natural fibers. Backed by steady industrial research and supported by evolving fashion trends synthetics have carved out a permanent place in wardrobes across the globe.

For cotton this is more than a challenge it is a wake-up call. The fiber that has clothed civilizations for thousands of years must now reinvent itself. Experts agree on three broad directions: innovation, sustainability and branding.

First, innovation is essential. Cotton textiles can no longer rely solely on their natural softness and breathability. Research is already advancing to make cotton wrinkle-resistant, stain-repellent, moisture-absorbing and even recyclable. Such developments are not distant dreams; they are practical solutions that can make cotton competitive in performance-oriented markets like sportswear and technical apparel. Imagine a cotton T-shirt that dries as fast as polyester yet retains the comfort of natural fiber. This is where the future lies.

Second sustainability must be cotton’s trump card. Unlike synthetics, cotton is biodegradable and does not add to the growing problem of microplastic pollution in oceans. This environmental advantage is immense. By adopting drip irrigation regenerative farming and transparent supply chains cotton producers can reduce their ecological footprint and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. With climate change reshaping global priorities, sustainable fibers are not just desirable; they are becoming essential.

Third, branding and consumer awareness must highlight cotton’s natural identity. In today’s crowded marketplace, perception matters as much as performance. Campaigns that emphasize cotton’s biodegradability comfort and heritage can reconnect consumers with its unique strengths. Choosing cotton is not just about clothing; it is about aligning with a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.

Encouragingly, leading global fashion houses are not ready to abandon cotton. H&M, one of the world’s largest retailers, reports that cotton still makes up 55 percent of its raw material needs. Moreover, the company projects that recycled organic and sustainable cotton will remain central to its sourcing strategy. Similar commitments from Levi’s and Zara show that major brands continue to view cotton as a core fiber provided it can be delivered sustainably.

Beyond branding the role of science and research cannot be overstated. Biotechnology offers tools to create cotton varieties that are high-yielding disease-resistant and climate-resilient. Genome editing and advanced breeding methods can significantly reduce input costs while ensuring reliable yields. On the textile side, cotton can expand into technical areas, medical fabrics industrial applications and even smart textiles that merge comfort with digital technology. Such diversification will ensure cotton remains relevant in a rapidly evolving textile landscape.

Collaboration is equally critical. Cotton’s journey from farm to fashion involves farmers, ginners, spinners, brands and policymakers. There is a need for a unified strategy. Emerging technologies such as blockchain can enhance transparency, allowing consumers to trace cotton from field to finished fabric. This builds trust and strengthens cotton’s standing in premium markets where provenance and authenticity matter.

It is worth remembering that cotton is not just a fiber; it is history woven into fabric. For millennia, it has clothed people powered trade routes and supported economies. The task before us is not to defend cotton on sentimental grounds but to reposition it as a fiber of the future. Competing on price alone is a losing battle. Competing on sustainability innovation and consumer trust is the way forward.

If the cotton industry embraces this transformation it can move from survival to revival. By marrying science with tradition and sustainability with style cotton has every chance to reclaim its place as the world’s preferred fiber. The contest with synthetics is real but so is cotton’s potential to win if it evolves with the times.

