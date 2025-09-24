BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-24

China stocks close flat as bank gains offset tech profit-taking

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended largely unchanged on Tuesday, recovering from losses in the morning session as gains in banking shares helped lift sentiment and offset some profit-taking pressure in the tech sector. Hong Kong equities declined.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 0.1 percent after falling as much as 1.4 percent during the session, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.2 percent lower. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.8 percent.

Investor sentiment was dampened after a closely watched press conference by top financial regulators on Monday failed to offer any new policy support.

Bank shares bucked the trend, rising 1.6 percent to lead gains in mainland trading. China equities are highly focused on macro policies, but policy measures have overall fallen short of expectations so far, according to UBS analysts.

Existing initiatives such as efforts to resolve local government debt and boost consumption have had limited marginal impact, they said. “Consensus suggests future incremental policies may focus on real estate and service consumption, although both face implementation challenges.”

Shares in onshore artificial intelligence firms fell as much as 3 percent, paring gains after a 64 percent rally year-to-date.

Semiconductor stocks edged up only 0.3 percent, despite news of Nvidia’s planned USD100 billion investment in OpenAI - a move that had boosted tech sentiment in other markets.

Tech majors traded in Hong Kong fell 1.4 percent, following an overnight drop of counterparts in New York . Brokers listed in Hong Kong were down 3 percent, after Reuters reported China asked them to pause real-world asset business.

Shares of Nanjing Port Co Ltd and Ningbo Marine Co Ltd jumped 10 percent each, after state media reported an east China port launched its first arctic shipping route to Europe.

China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks close flat as bank gains offset tech profit-taking

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Pakistan’s poverty reduction reversed by economic shocks, weak reforms: WB

UK flights: PIA unable to secure TCO licence

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Venture capital, double taxation, forex: Reforms soon in procedures, policies: Haroon

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Tax expenditure remains at 2.1pc of GDP

Communication & transport sector: ADB keen to enhance investment

CAREC Tranche-3 project faces uncertainty

KE to decommission two gas turbine power plants

Read more stories