BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-24

Copper creeps higher on supply concerns

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

LONDON: Copper edged higher on Tuesday as supply disruptions and interest rate cuts offset worries about high inventories and a sluggish global economy.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was a touch firmer at USD9,975 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading. “We have to deal with the disruptions that tighten mine supply, but against that we have inventory levels at the major exchanges showing a healthy increase, especially in the US,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“The US rate cuts last week added some positive sentiment, but we have to remember that rates are being cut from a position of weakness, not strength.” Production remains suspended at Freeport Indonesia’s Grasberg mine, one of the world’s biggest copper mines, following an incident in early September.

Inventories on the US Comex exchange surged earlier this year in anticipation of US tariffs and have continued to climb, reaching 318,285 short tons, up 241percent this year. LME copper has gained 13percent so far this year, but has retreated from its 15-month peak of USD10,192.50 touched last week.

“The question in the short term is whether the uptrend that we’ve seen since May will hold up. We need to hold above USD9,850 in order not to see a downside extension,” Hansen added.

In China, the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed daytime trading down 0.3 percent at 79,930 yuan (USD11,237.80) per ton. Some traders closed long positions after SHFE prices closed above the key psychological level of 80,000 yuan per ton on Monday, according to a Singapore-based hedge fund analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Nickel was the best LME performer in official activity on Tuesday, rising 0.3 percent to USD15,260 a ton after top producer Indonesia suspended 190 coal and mineral mining permits.

Among other metals, LME aluminium shed 0.2 percent to USD2,639.50 a ton, zinc slipped 0.6 percent to USD2,875.50, lead dropped 0.5 percent to USD1,988 and tin gave up 0.3percent to USD33,900.

Copper LME Saxo Bank

Comments

200 characters

Copper creeps higher on supply concerns

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Pakistan’s poverty reduction reversed by economic shocks, weak reforms: WB

UK flights: PIA unable to secure TCO licence

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Venture capital, double taxation, forex: Reforms soon in procedures, policies: Haroon

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Tax expenditure remains at 2.1pc of GDP

Communication & transport sector: ADB keen to enhance investment

CAREC Tranche-3 project faces uncertainty

KE to decommission two gas turbine power plants

Read more stories