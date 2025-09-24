BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Markets Print 2025-09-24

Volume of business improves on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,700 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,300 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 7,900 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 1000 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,225 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal, 200 bales of Kassowal were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund and 200 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

