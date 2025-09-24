By-elections on five LG seats in Karachi today

KARACHI: By-elections for five local government seats in Karachi will be held today, September 24. Candidates from Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami, other political groups and 54 independents are taking part.

The Election Commission has set up 72 polling stations with more than 200 booths for 114,439 registered voters. Over 500 security personnel will be on duty, and polling will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The commission said polling material has been delivered and all arrangements are complete. The five seats include three vice chairman posts, one chairmanship and one ward seat across districts West, East and Keamari.

In Orangi Town UC-1, 15 candidates are contesting the chairman seat, but the main race is between PPP’s Shanila Amir, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Khursheed Alam and PTI-backed independent Amir Hayat. In UC-7’s Ward-4, five candidates are in the field, with PPP’s Sheikh Azhar and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Bilal Naseer expected to lead.

In Manghopir Town UC-10, ten candidates are running for vice chairman. The main contest is between PPP’s Stephen Masih, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq and a PTI-backed independent.

In District East’s Sohrab Town UC-8, ten are competing for vice chairman, with PPP’s Shehroz Ahmed, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Asif Ali Khan and a PTI-backed independent seen as frontrunners.

In District Keamari’s Baldia Town UC-8, 17 candidates are contesting the vice chairman seat. PPP’s Muhammad Faisal, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Yasir Hayat and a PTI-backed independent are expected to be the strongest contenders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025