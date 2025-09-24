Sahibzada resigns from post of TTAP info secy

ISLAMABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) leader Sahibzada Hamid Raza on Tuesday resigned as secretary information of the opposition alliance, the Tehreek Tahafuz Aain-e-Pakistan (TTAP), following an emergency meeting of his party.

In a brief statement, Raza said the decision was made in line with directives from the SIC leadership, and that the TTAP leaders, including spokesperson Akhunzada Hussain.

“In consultation with all my colleagues, I have decided to step down as secretary information of the TTAP. The concerned leaders have been duly informed,” he added.

Despite stepping down from the alliance role, Raza reaffirmed his loyalty to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I stood with Imran Khan, and I will continue to stand by him.”

Raza’s exit raises questions about the future of the recently formed opposition alliance, which brings together several political and religious parties under the banner of constitutional supremacy and democratic norms.

The development comes amid broader political realignments and is likely to spark debate within TTAP ranks, potentially signalling a shift in PTI’s coalition strategy as opposition groups attempt to mount a coordinated challenge to the sitting government.

