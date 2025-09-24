Direction to hold election in 2 months: Ministry validates nomination of Tariq Bugti as PHF President

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and the Attorney General’s Office have validated the nomination of Tariq Masoori Bugti as President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation and directed him to hold the election within two months.

This was revealed in the second meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) held under the chairmanship of the convener MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmed.

The committee reviewed the appointment of Tarqi Bugti as President of the PHF and declared it valid as per the law and constitution.

The committee directed the PHF to conduct immediate elections and asked the PHF President to give a timeframe for the elections. Tariq Bugti assured the Committee that the election for the new president would be held within two months.

The Additional Attorney General informed the committee that the PHF General Council had expressed confidence in Bugti, tasking him to conduct election, audit, and scrutinize the hockey clubs existing at the district level, as assigned by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Yasir Pirzada, Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), raised concerns about Bugti’s progress on his responsibilities, noting that the PHF had failed to provide data regarding the congress, associations, and clubs, making it challenging to hold elections within the stipulated time. The committee instructed Bugti to submit all PHF records promptly.

Tariq Bugti defended the autonomy of the PHF, stating that the congress had given him a vote of confidence.

During the meeting, Shehla Raza alleged that former PHF Secretary Haider Hussain was removed unconstitutionally, and the incumbent PHF President, along with former hockey player and PHF official Rana Mujahid, conspired to remove him, and the charges framed against him are fictitious and fabricated to malign him.

On this occasion, Haider Hussain was also allowed to present his point of view.

Tariq Bugti accused Shehla Raza of attempting to secure a separate vote of confidence and alleged that Haider Hussain had stolen PHF records and attempted to seize the Karachi Hockey Stadium. He said the PHF has imposed a lifetime ban on Haider Hussain and lodged complaints against him with the relevant authorities.

Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination Muhyddin Wani emphasised the need to resolve the ongoing dispute and urged Bugti to hold the election swiftly and step down responsibly.

