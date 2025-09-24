BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 23, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        22-Sep-25      19-Sep-25      18-Sep-25      17-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10235       0.102456       0.102167       0.102098
Euro                             0.858082       0.855199       0.858177       0.859163
Japanese yen                     0.004914       0.004925       0.004943       0.004954
U.K. pound                       0.983324       0.983449       0.991391       0.990283
U.S. dollar                      0.728361       0.728697       0.726161       0.725828
Algerian dinar                    0.00563       0.005634       0.005627       0.005622
Australian dollar                0.480208       0.480649       0.481009       0.484708
Botswana pula                    0.054991       0.054944        0.05468       0.054945
Brazilian real                                  0.136793       0.137001       0.136936
Brunei dollar                     0.56695       0.568362       0.567846       0.568563
Canadian dollar                                 0.528501       0.526318       0.527491
Chilean peso                     0.000766                                     0.000765
Czech koruna                     0.035388       0.035218       0.035314       0.035312
Danish krone                                    0.114584       0.114964       0.115103
Indian rupee                     0.008263       0.008252       0.008241       0.008271
Israeli New Shekel                              0.218434       0.217218       0.217314
Korean won                       0.000523       0.000526       0.000526       0.000525
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.38846                       2.38437        2.38485
Malaysian ringgit                0.173007       0.173252       0.173081       0.173167
Mauritian rupee                  0.015887       0.016021       0.015997       0.016052
Mexican peso                                    0.039626       0.039549       0.039607
New Zealand dollar                              0.428292       0.430033       0.434009
Norwegian krone                                 0.073279       0.074064         0.0739
Omani rial                        1.89431                       1.88859        1.88772
Peruvian sol                                    0.208975       0.208547       0.208571
Philippine peso                                 0.012771       0.012769       0.012721
Polish zloty                     0.200899       0.200865        0.20179       0.202074
Qatari riyal                     0.200099                      0.199495       0.199403
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19423                      0.193643       0.193554
Singapore dollar                  0.56695       0.568362       0.567846       0.568563
Swedish krona                                    0.07725        0.07803       0.078366
Swiss franc                      0.917678       0.916485       0.921407       0.922272
Thai baht                        0.022881       0.022868       0.022807       0.022863
Trinidadian dollar                              0.108311       0.107765       0.108181
U.A.E. dirham                                                  0.197729       0.197639
Uruguayan peso                                  0.018307       0.018204       0.018178
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

