WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 23, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Sep-25 19-Sep-25 18-Sep-25 17-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10235 0.102456 0.102167 0.102098 Euro 0.858082 0.855199 0.858177 0.859163 Japanese yen 0.004914 0.004925 0.004943 0.004954 U.K. pound 0.983324 0.983449 0.991391 0.990283 U.S. dollar 0.728361 0.728697 0.726161 0.725828 Algerian dinar 0.00563 0.005634 0.005627 0.005622 Australian dollar 0.480208 0.480649 0.481009 0.484708 Botswana pula 0.054991 0.054944 0.05468 0.054945 Brazilian real 0.136793 0.137001 0.136936 Brunei dollar 0.56695 0.568362 0.567846 0.568563 Canadian dollar 0.528501 0.526318 0.527491 Chilean peso 0.000766 0.000765 Czech koruna 0.035388 0.035218 0.035314 0.035312 Danish krone 0.114584 0.114964 0.115103 Indian rupee 0.008263 0.008252 0.008241 0.008271 Israeli New Shekel 0.218434 0.217218 0.217314 Korean won 0.000523 0.000526 0.000526 0.000525 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38846 2.38437 2.38485 Malaysian ringgit 0.173007 0.173252 0.173081 0.173167 Mauritian rupee 0.015887 0.016021 0.015997 0.016052 Mexican peso 0.039626 0.039549 0.039607 New Zealand dollar 0.428292 0.430033 0.434009 Norwegian krone 0.073279 0.074064 0.0739 Omani rial 1.89431 1.88859 1.88772 Peruvian sol 0.208975 0.208547 0.208571 Philippine peso 0.012771 0.012769 0.012721 Polish zloty 0.200899 0.200865 0.20179 0.202074 Qatari riyal 0.200099 0.199495 0.199403 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19423 0.193643 0.193554 Singapore dollar 0.56695 0.568362 0.567846 0.568563 Swedish krona 0.07725 0.07803 0.078366 Swiss franc 0.917678 0.916485 0.921407 0.922272 Thai baht 0.022881 0.022868 0.022807 0.022863 Trinidadian dollar 0.108311 0.107765 0.108181 U.A.E. dirham 0.197729 0.197639 Uruguayan peso 0.018307 0.018204 0.018178 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025