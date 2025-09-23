Copper creeps higher on supply concerns, but inventories weigh

BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 09:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper edged higher on Tuesday as supply disruptions and interest rate cuts offset worries about high inventories and a sluggish global economy.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1% at $9,985 a metric ton by 1610 GMT.

“We have to deal with the disruptions that tighten mine supply, but against that we have inventory levels at the major exchanges showing a healthy increase, especially in the U.S.,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“The U.S. rate cuts last week added some positive sentiment, but we have to remember that rates are being cut from a position of weakness, not strength.”

Production remains suspended at Freeport Indonesia’s Grasberg mine, one of the world’s biggest copper mines, following an incident in early September.

Inventories on the U.S. Comex exchange surged earlier this year in anticipation of U.S. tariffs and have continued to climb, reaching 318,285 short tons, up 241% this year.

LME copper has gained 13% so far this year, but has retreated from its 15-month peak of $10,192.50 touched last week.

“The question in the short term is whether the uptrend that we’ve seen since May will hold up. We need to hold above $9,850 in order not to see a downside extension,” Hansen added.

In China, the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed daytime trading down 0.3% at 79,930 yuan ($11,237.80) per ton.

Some traders closed long positions after SHFE prices closed above the key psychological level of 80,000 yuan per ton on Monday, according to a Singapore-based hedge fund analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Nickel was the best LME performer on Tuesday, rising 1% to $15,360 a ton after top producer Indonesia suspended 190 coal and mineral mining permits.

Among other metals, LME aluminium shed 0.2% to $2,641 a ton and zinc slipped 0.2% to $2,888 after touching a two-week low, while lead added 0.2% to $2,002 and tin gained 0.8% to $34,300.

