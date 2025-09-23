BML 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
Life & Style

Gucci offers sneak preview of Demna’s debut collection

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 02:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MILAN/PARIS: Gucci revealed the first styles by its new designer Demna on Monday, posting dozens of images on Instagram a day before Milan Fashion Week kicks off with a scheduled presentation by the Kering-owned label.

The eagerly awaited Gucci debut of the former Balenciaga designer is set against a backdrop of an industry undergoing a design reboot in an effort to revive sales in the luxury sector.

The images of Demna’s “La Famiglia” collection posted on Instagram show women’s and menswear looks ranging from sweeping gowns to sharp suits with long hems pooling slightly at the feet.

Burberry riffs on music festival fashion for crochet-heavy summer collection

There are also bulky shoulders, low-waist trousers and a range of handbags.

“The collection marks the genesis of a new Gucci era: unapologetically sexy, extravagant and daring,” a Gucci statement said.

The social media teaser before the official launch in Milan was applauded by Anne-Laure Chansel, a researcher who teaches luxury marketing at Paris’s EIML business school.

“The comments are already positive: drama is back in a spirit that is 100 percent Gucci,” she said.

The collection will be available in 10 stores worldwide — Los Angeles, New York, London, Milan, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo — for two weeks from the day after the premiere film on Tuesday.

The label’s sales were down 25% year on year in the second-quarter and owner Kering last week appointed Francesca Bellettini as new Gucci CEO to turn around the brand’s fortunes.

Gucci Milan Fashion Week

