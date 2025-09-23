Gold surges to record-breaking high in Pakistan

Gold prices continued their upward trajectory to hit a fresh record high in Pakistan on Tuesday, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs398,800 after a single-day rise of Rs5,100.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs341,906 after it registered an increase of Rs4,372, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs393,700 after a single-day rise of Rs3,400.

The international rate of gold also increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,770 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $51 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs42 per tola to reach Rs4,637.

Meanwhile, international gold prices steadied on Tuesday after reaching a record high, underpinned by expectations of more U.S. rate cuts and a weaker dollar, as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for further policy cues.

Spot gold held its ground at $3,743.39 per ounce as of 0238 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,759.02 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1% to $3,779.50.