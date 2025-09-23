BML 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
Bangladesh tenders to buy 50,000 metric tons of rice, traders say

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 01:56pm

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, European traders said on Tuesday. The deadline to submit price offers is October 6.

The tender seeks offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, which involve ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chittagong and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins except Israel and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

The rice must come from the 2025 crop year.

Asia rice: India rates hit three-year low on weak demand, abundant stocks

Price offers submitted in the tender must remain valid up to October 20.

Domestic rice prices in Bangladesh remained high despite renewed imports and bumper harvests that increased local stocks, traders said on September 19. Rice prices are still 15–20% higher than a year ago.

