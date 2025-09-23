European shares open higher on utilities boost, but ASMI caps gains

European shares edged higher on Tuesday, with wind energy stocks taking an early lead after Orsted jumped on a favourable US court ruling over its stalled project, though a slide in Dutch firm ASMI kept gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% at 555.1 points, as of 0712 GMT.

Regional bourses Spain and the UK gained about 0.3% each. Shares of Orsted jumped 9.4% after a US federal judge ruled that the Danish offshore wind developer can restart work on the nearly finished project off the coast of Rhode Island.

Rival Vestas gained nearly 3%, while the broader utilities sector climbed 1%.

Keeping a lid on gains, ASM International fell 5.6% after the chip equipment maker cut its revenue target for the second half of 2025.

Dutch firm ASML dropped 1.3%, among the biggest drags on the STOXX 600.

Investor focus would be on commentary from Federal Reserve officials later in the day, including from Chair Jerome Powell to assess the US central bank’s rate trajectory after it cut interest rates last week.