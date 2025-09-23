BML 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
BOP 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.87%)
CPHL 97.90 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.65%)
DCL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
DGKC 248.88 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.29%)
FCCL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.27%)
FFL 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
GCIL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
HUBC 210.94 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.19%)
KEL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.22%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 107.50 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.47%)
NBP 189.85 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.29%)
PAEL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.65%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 193.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
PREMA 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.19%)
PRL 35.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PTC 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.54%)
SNGP 138.41 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.59%)
SSGC 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
TELE 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
TPLP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.98%)
TREET 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.24%)
TRG 83.24 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.71%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.14%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 158,031 Decreased By -749.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 48,171 Decreased By -329.2 (-0.68%)
Markets

European shares open higher on utilities boost, but ASMI caps gains

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 01:55pm

European shares edged higher on Tuesday, with wind energy stocks taking an early lead after Orsted jumped on a favourable US court ruling over its stalled project, though a slide in Dutch firm ASMI kept gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% at 555.1 points, as of 0712 GMT.

Regional bourses Spain and the UK gained about 0.3% each. Shares of Orsted jumped 9.4% after a US federal judge ruled that the Danish offshore wind developer can restart work on the nearly finished project off the coast of Rhode Island.

Rival Vestas gained nearly 3%, while the broader utilities sector climbed 1%.

Keeping a lid on gains, ASM International fell 5.6% after the chip equipment maker cut its revenue target for the second half of 2025.

Dutch firm ASML dropped 1.3%, among the biggest drags on the STOXX 600.

Investor focus would be on commentary from Federal Reserve officials later in the day, including from Chair Jerome Powell to assess the US central bank’s rate trajectory after it cut interest rates last week.

