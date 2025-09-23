BML 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
BOP 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.99%)
CPHL 97.86 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
DCL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
DGKC 248.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.13%)
FCCL 57.59 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
FFL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
GCIL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
HUBC 209.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.36%)
KEL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.4%)
KOSM 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 107.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.05%)
NBP 189.40 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.05%)
PAEL 54.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 193.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
PREMA 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.12%)
PRL 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.67%)
PTC 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.17%)
SNGP 137.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
SSGC 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
TELE 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
TREET 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
TRG 82.70 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.05%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 16,389 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 53,049 Increased By 111.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 158,371 Decreased By -410.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 48,275 Decreased By -224.8 (-0.46%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China enlists solar panels in war to halt desert sands

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 01:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

YINCHUAN: In arid northern China, dozens of workers prune goji berry bushes that stretch out under the protective shade of thousands of solar panels.

The 1 gigawatt (GW) facility in the northwestern region of Ningxia is part of a network across northern and western China that use the bulk and shade of solar panels to stop and reverse the spread of deserts.

Owner Ningxia Baofeng, a major participant in the coal chemical industry, plans to build 30 GW of solar generation, some of which will be used to stop desertification, according to Liu Yuanguan, the company’s vice chairperson.

A similar 1 GW project in nearby Majiatan is already active, he added.

“All of the panels above are like mini umbrellas,” Liu said during a tour of the facility organised by the Chinese government. “They are casting shadows on the plants and soil so there will be less evaporation of moisture.”

China exports more solar panels to Pakistan than to many G20 nations in 5 years: report

Roughly a quarter of China is classified as “desertified” and campaigns to contain and reclaim the sands stretch back to the 1970s. Solar panels installed over the empty, sun-baked deserts are a recent and growing part of the arsenal.

Solar was included in a September revision, to the country’s flagship “Three Norths” anti-desertification program, which began in 1978 and will run until 2050, although the concept has cropped up in other planning documents going back to 2021.

The standard approach is to use panels to provide shade for desert-hardy seeds and shrubs introduced underneath while barriers around the sites slow wind speeds and stop the sand shifting. It can take up to five years to get results, according to the Ningxia government.

Projects like Baofeng’s remain a tiny portion of the hundreds of gigawatts of solar panels China installs each year, but Beijing has announced plans to rapidly grow the number of projects which use solar to fight desertification.

The construction of solar panels in deserts also preserves farm land. In 2023, China issued rules barring solar panels from arable land and state media has criticized the construction of solar panels on prime farm land.

Between 2025 and 2030, China plans to install 253 GW of solar to rehabilitate roughly 7,000 square km (2,700 square miles), about four times the size of Greater London, according to state media citing plans from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and two other agencies.

By comparison, the United States installed 50 GW of solar last year.

The NDRC did not respond to questions about the plan from Reuters.

Whether using solar panels or other methods like tree planting, progress is hard-won. Desertified land was 26.8% of all China last year, down from 27.2% a decade earlier despite massive tree planting programs.

At the Baijitan nature reserve several hours away from Baofeng’s site, decades of work has reclaimed about 800 square km.

Completely wiping out deserts is not the goal, according to the site’s director Wang Xiaoling, instead they hope to minimise harm.

“It is a protracted war to control the desert,” he said. “We can’t say that we can wipe it out completely.”

solar panels solar PV Panels China solar panels Liu Yuanguan

Comments

200 characters

China enlists solar panels in war to halt desert sands

Equities open strong, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,200 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At UNGA, PM Shehbaz to raise Kashmir, Palestine issue

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief parliament

Trump to meet officials from Pakistan, other Muslim-majority countries on Gaza

New berths, storage facilities announced for Port Qasim to boost exports

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric ton sugar tender, traders say

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

OGDC’s profit down 19% in FY25 amid lower sales

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Read more stories