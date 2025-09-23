BML 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
BOP 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.99%)
CPHL 97.86 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
DCL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
DGKC 248.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.13%)
FCCL 57.59 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
FFL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
GCIL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
HUBC 209.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.36%)
KEL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.4%)
KOSM 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 107.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.05%)
NBP 189.40 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.05%)
PAEL 54.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 193.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
PREMA 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.12%)
PRL 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.67%)
PTC 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.17%)
SNGP 137.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
SSGC 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
TELE 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
TREET 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
TRG 82.70 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.05%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 16,389 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 53,049 Increased By 111.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 158,371 Decreased By -410.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 48,275 Decreased By -224.8 (-0.46%)
Russian anti-aircraft units down drones in Moscow, other regions

Published 23 Sep, 2025 11:57am

Russian anti-aircraft units between Monday night and Tuesday morning downed 33 Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow as well as dozens more in Russian-held Crimea and other parts of western Russia, officials said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, in posts on the Telegram messaging app, said the drones were destroyed en route to the city over a period of about twelve hours. Experts were examining debris on the ground, he said.

Flights were delayed and cancelled at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, Russia’s largest by passenger numbers.

Russian national carrier, Aeroflot, said it planned to fully resume normal operations at the airport by the end of Tuesday.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Telegram that its anti-aircraft units had destroyed 81 Ukrainian drones, by midnight local time (2100 GMT), and another 69 between midnight and 0700 local time (0400 GMT).

Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, home of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, said anti-aircraft units had destroyed at least six drones near the port.

Falling debris had triggered a fire on open ground, but this was extinguished.

The governor of Tula region in central Russia, Dmitry Milyayev, said three drones were downed with no damage or casualties.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said that parents should keep their children at home, and that two shopping centres in the region were being temporarily closed.

