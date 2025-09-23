China receives sixth cargo from sanctioned Russian LNG project

A sixth tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project discharged at China’s Beihai terminal on Tuesday, according to Kpler’s ship-tracking data and LSEG.

The Arctic Mulan offloaded more than 75,000 cubic meters of LNG at the southern Guangxi port, according to data compiled by LSEG, marking its second delivery to China since August 28.

The tanker had previously loaded at Kamchatka in the Russian Far East, which has exclusively handled cargoes from Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project.

Another vessel, the Arctic Vostok, also loaded at Kamchatka, was seen passing southeast of China’s Hainan Island on Tuesday, according to LSEG and Kpler, although tracking data does not confirm docking at Beihai.

The tanker is owned by Lule One Services Inc and managed by Ocean Speedstar Solutions, both registered in India, according to sanctions data provider OpenSanctions.

Reuters could not immediately get in touch with the shipowners or the companies managing these vessels.

Kpler’s data showed that the vessel was in the Gulf of Tonkin on September 16, where the Beihai terminal is located.

However, neither provider shows the vessel having docked at Beihai.

Two more sanctioned tankers are currently underway.

The La Perouse, carrying 150,000 cubic meters of LNG from Gydan in northern Siberia, has passed Cape Town en route to the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, the Arctic Metagaz, loaded with more than 133,000 cubic meters from Murmansk, is passing Japan and continuing south, according to Kpler’s data, with no confirmed destination.

The Arctic LNG 2, 60% owned by Russia’s Novatek, was set to become one of the country’s largest LNG plants, with a target annual output of 19.8 million metric tons, but Western sanctions have cast uncertainty over its future.