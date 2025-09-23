BML 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BOP 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.91%)
CNERGY 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.7%)
CPHL 98.17 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.45%)
DCL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
DGKC 248.50 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (0.81%)
FCCL 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.31%)
FFL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-1.74%)
KEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.88%)
KOSM 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 106.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.28%)
NBP 189.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.62%)
PIAHCLA 20.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.93%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.55%)
POWER 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.52%)
PREMA 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.81%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.76%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.3%)
SNGP 137.55 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (3.41%)
SSGC 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.18%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
TRG 82.20 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (4.09%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.82%)
BR100 16,361 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 52,813 Decreased By -125.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 158,620 Decreased By -160.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 48,342 Decreased By -158.1 (-0.33%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China receives sixth cargo from sanctioned Russian LNG project

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 11:35am

A sixth tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project discharged at China’s Beihai terminal on Tuesday, according to Kpler’s ship-tracking data and LSEG.

The Arctic Mulan offloaded more than 75,000 cubic meters of LNG at the southern Guangxi port, according to data compiled by LSEG, marking its second delivery to China since August 28.

The tanker had previously loaded at Kamchatka in the Russian Far East, which has exclusively handled cargoes from Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project.

Another vessel, the Arctic Vostok, also loaded at Kamchatka, was seen passing southeast of China’s Hainan Island on Tuesday, according to LSEG and Kpler, although tracking data does not confirm docking at Beihai.

Oil India sees restart of Mozambique LNG project by year’s end

The tanker is owned by Lule One Services Inc and managed by Ocean Speedstar Solutions, both registered in India, according to sanctions data provider OpenSanctions.

Reuters could not immediately get in touch with the shipowners or the companies managing these vessels.

Kpler’s data showed that the vessel was in the Gulf of Tonkin on September 16, where the Beihai terminal is located.

However, neither provider shows the vessel having docked at Beihai.

Two more sanctioned tankers are currently underway.

The La Perouse, carrying 150,000 cubic meters of LNG from Gydan in northern Siberia, has passed Cape Town en route to the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, the Arctic Metagaz, loaded with more than 133,000 cubic meters from Murmansk, is passing Japan and continuing south, according to Kpler’s data, with no confirmed destination.

The Arctic LNG 2, 60% owned by Russia’s Novatek, was set to become one of the country’s largest LNG plants, with a target annual output of 19.8 million metric tons, but Western sanctions have cast uncertainty over its future.

LNG Russian LNG Arctic LNG 2 project

Comments

200 characters

China receives sixth cargo from sanctioned Russian LNG project

Equities open strong, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,200 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At UNGA, PM Shehbaz to raise Kashmir, Palestine issue

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

Oil extends declines after Iraq, Kurdish governments agree to restart oil pipeline

Trump to meet officials from Pakistan, other Muslim-majority countries on Gaza

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

PM orders economic roadmap

Read more stories