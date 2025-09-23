BML 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
BOP 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-7.88%)
CNERGY 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.7%)
CPHL 98.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.28%)
DCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 249.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.01%)
FCCL 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-3.71%)
FFL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
GCIL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-1.71%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (10.54%)
KOSM 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 106.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.28%)
NBP 189.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
PAEL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.62%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
POWER 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 193.75 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (1.76%)
PREMA 54.19 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.36%)
PRL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
PTC 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.49%)
SNGP 137.55 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (3.41%)
SSGC 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
TREET 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
TRG 82.35 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (4.28%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.82%)
BR100 16,361 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 52,813 Decreased By -125.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 158,620 Decreased By -160.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 48,342 Decreased By -158.1 (-0.33%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, New Zealand dollars slip, RBNZ about to get new chief

  • The kiwi slipped 0.2% to $0.5858 on Tuesday, after gaining 0.2% overnight to bounce away from a three-week low of $0.5843
Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 11:16am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped towards their three-week lows on Tuesday, having bounced briefly overnight, as investors await the New Zealand government’s pick for its next central bank governor.

An announcement on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected at 1 p.m. local time (0100 GMT) on Wednesday, the finance minister’s office said on Tuesday. Earlier, a Bloomberg report said the country was set to appoint a woman from overseas to head its central bank for the first time.

That would come as a surprise to markets.

The kiwi slipped 0.2% to $0.5858 on Tuesday, after gaining 0.2% overnight to bounce away from a three-week low of $0.5843.

It remained well off its recent high of 60 cents before a surprisingly poor GDP report last week fuelled bets of more policy easing. Investors are fully priced for a quarter-point cut to 2.75% in October, with a one-in-four chance of 50 basis points.

“The pricing of a slightly lower terminal rate is likely to add to the downward pressure on the NZ dollar,” said Darren Gibbs, a senior economist at Westpac.

“Given US dollar weakness, we expect that the NZ dollar’s struggles will be more evident on the crosses. For example, we expect NZD/AUD will end this year around 0.87.”

Indeed, those easing prospects have already left the kiwi near a three-year low against the Aussie at A$0.8884, aided by comments from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock that Australia’s economy is in a good place.

Against the US dollar, the Aussie eased 0.1% to $0.6593, after eking out a gain of 0.2% overnight.

It is also well off its recent 11-month top of $0.6707 as the greenback rebounded a little after the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to cut rates for the first time this year.

Morgan Stanley recommended long AUD/USD positions to clients, citing factors such as fewer than expected rate cuts from the RBA, expected AUD-positive hedging flows from Australian superannuation funds and higher commodity prices.

“We would not expect AUD to be trading significantly below current levels based on historical betas to a range of macro variables,” said Chris Nicol, a strategist at Morgan Stanley Australia.

“We therefore recommend long AUD/USD positions targeting 0.7100 with a 0.6450 stop.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, New Zealand dollars slip, RBNZ about to get new chief

Equities open strong, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,200 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At UNGA, PM Shehbaz to raise Kashmir, Palestine issue

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

Oil extends declines after Iraq, Kurdish governments agree to restart oil pipeline

Trump to meet officials from Pakistan, other Muslim-majority countries on Gaza

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

PM orders economic roadmap

Read more stories