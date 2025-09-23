Shabbir Tiles appoints Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi as new CEO

Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited has appointed Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 3, 2025, replacing Syed Masood Abbas Jaffery.

The company informed this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange(PSX) on Tuesday.

“We hereby notify you that the Board of Directors of Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited has appointed Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi as the CEO of the company, with effect from November 3, 2025, in place of Syed Masood Abbas Jaffery.

“Accordingly, Jaffery shall step down from the position of CEO and ensure the transfer of his responsibilities to Rizvi,” read the notice.

Earlier, the company informed of the resignation of Masood Abbas Jaffery as CEO due to personal reasons.

Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1978.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of tiles under the brand name “Stile”. It has also diversified into the trading of building and installation products.