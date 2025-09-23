BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Top economists warn about ‘collapse’ of public interest media

AFP Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

PARIS: A group of leading economists including Nobel winners Joseph Stiglitz and Daron Acemoglu warned Monday about the “collapse” of the public interest media sector and called on governments to help quality journalism survive.

The group of 11 economists in leading American and European universities published a joint statement via the “Forum on Information and Democracy”, a body formed by the Reporters Without Borders media freedom group and the French state.

After detailing the problems stemming from job losses, falling revenues and the AI threat to journalism, the economists urged governments to play a larger role in “investing in and shaping the media ecosystem.”

“Governments around the world are chasing the AI dream, pinning their hopes on these technologies to drive economic prosperity,” they wrote. “Yet they are not investing sufficiently in a foundational resource that underpins our 21st century economies — independent, verifiable information.”

Media companies have seen their traditional model of selling advertising to fund their news gathering operations decimated since the advent of the internet.

Online platforms such as Meta and Google captured the bulk of online advertising revenues, while new AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini have dramatically reduced the number of people accessing media company websites for information.

“The informational good that public interest media provide is being captured for private profits by these companies,” the economists said.

Societies needed a “collective reappraisal of the social and economic value” of reliable information, which should lead governments to subsidise public interest media and pass legislation to protect them. Government action was needed to “save us from continuing on a path where public interest journalism looks set to collapse, with enormous consequences for our economy, our society, and our democracies”, they concluded.

