BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: Facing mounting pressure from its coalition partner, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), as well as abeleaguered opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the federal government on Monday agreed to brief parliament on September 29 regarding a recently concluded defence agreement with Saudi Arabia.

The decision appears aimed at addressing concerns within the ruling coalition and responding to calls – both from allies and the opposition – for greater transparency and parliamentary involvement in major foreign and defence policy decisions.

The move comes amid criticism over the lack of consultation preceding the agreement, which was finalised during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh last week.

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

The PPP has publicly expressed reservations over being excluded from the deliberations. Party spokesperson Nadim Afzal Chan warned that if coalition partners are not taken on board in significant matters, questions may arise regarding the government’s future.

The embattled PTI has also called for full disclosure, urging the government to share details of the accord to uphold public trust and ensure parliamentary oversight.

According to sources in the National Assembly, a session has been scheduled for 29 September, during which lawmakers will be briefed on the terms and implications of the pact.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has submitted a summary to the Prime Minister’s Office proposing that the session commence at 5pm.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is expected to make a policy statement both in the National Assembly and the Senate, outlining the key provisions of the bilateral arrangement.

The National Assembly session is expected to continue for two weeks and will also take up other legislative business, including the presentation of bills and routine government matters.

It is pertinent to mention that since the PTI has been boycotting National Assembly sessions – attending only symbolically during the last sitting – it remains unclear how the party will participate in the upcoming debate on the Saudi Arabia pact.

It is uncertain whether the PTI will end its boycott to address the issue within the House or continue raising it through its so-called “People’s Parliament” held outside Parliament House.

The PTI has remained tight-lipped, with its spokesperson, Sheikh Waqas Akram, unavailable for comments on the matter.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement was signed in Riyadh on September 18 by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the official joint statement, the agreement aims to bolster bilateral defence collaboration and enhance joint military readiness, contributing to regional peace and stability.

Notably, any attack on Pakistan would be deemed an attack on Saudi Arabia, and vice versa.

While the full text of the agreement has not been made public, government officials have described it as a milestone in formalising security ties between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP parliament Federal Government PTI Pak Saudi ties Pak Saudi Defence Agreement

Comments

200 characters

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories