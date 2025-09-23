Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Facing mounting pressure from its coalition partner, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), as well as abeleaguered opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the federal government on Monday agreed to brief parliament on September 29 regarding a recently concluded defence agreement with Saudi Arabia.

The decision appears aimed at addressing concerns within the ruling coalition and responding to calls – both from allies and the opposition – for greater transparency and parliamentary involvement in major foreign and defence policy decisions.

The move comes amid criticism over the lack of consultation preceding the agreement, which was finalised during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh last week.

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

The PPP has publicly expressed reservations over being excluded from the deliberations. Party spokesperson Nadim Afzal Chan warned that if coalition partners are not taken on board in significant matters, questions may arise regarding the government’s future.

The embattled PTI has also called for full disclosure, urging the government to share details of the accord to uphold public trust and ensure parliamentary oversight.

According to sources in the National Assembly, a session has been scheduled for 29 September, during which lawmakers will be briefed on the terms and implications of the pact.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has submitted a summary to the Prime Minister’s Office proposing that the session commence at 5pm.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is expected to make a policy statement both in the National Assembly and the Senate, outlining the key provisions of the bilateral arrangement.

The National Assembly session is expected to continue for two weeks and will also take up other legislative business, including the presentation of bills and routine government matters.

It is pertinent to mention that since the PTI has been boycotting National Assembly sessions – attending only symbolically during the last sitting – it remains unclear how the party will participate in the upcoming debate on the Saudi Arabia pact.

It is uncertain whether the PTI will end its boycott to address the issue within the House or continue raising it through its so-called “People’s Parliament” held outside Parliament House.

The PTI has remained tight-lipped, with its spokesperson, Sheikh Waqas Akram, unavailable for comments on the matter.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement was signed in Riyadh on September 18 by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the official joint statement, the agreement aims to bolster bilateral defence collaboration and enhance joint military readiness, contributing to regional peace and stability.

Notably, any attack on Pakistan would be deemed an attack on Saudi Arabia, and vice versa.

While the full text of the agreement has not been made public, government officials have described it as a milestone in formalising security ties between Islamabad and Riyadh.

