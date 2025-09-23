BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tax Bar has formally requested Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025, citing devastating floods and technical issues with the IRIS system.

In a letter addressed to the Finance and Revenue Minister, the PTBA highlighted the severe impact of climate-related disasters that have struck multiple provinces, making it difficult for taxpayers to meet the approaching September 30 deadline.

The country has been grappling with torrential rains and devastating floods that have adversely affected hundreds of thousands of residents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Punjab, and Sindh provinces.

HCSTSI urges FBR to extend return filing deadline by 48 days

The calamities continue to ravage other parts of the country, creating widespread disruption to normal business and administrative activities.

“Considering the devastating condition due to floods across the country, it is not possible for tax returns to be filed within the specified deadline,” the PTBA said.

Beyond the natural disaster challenges, taxpayers are also facing significant technical difficulties with the Federal Board of Revenue’s IRIS software system. The Pakistan Tax Bar reported that despite some improvements made by the third week of August, numerous technical issues persist, with the system sometimes being “completely out of order.”

These technical glitches have caused considerable hardship for taxpayers attempting to file their returns smoothly and with proper disclosure, PTBA said.

The Pakistan Tax Bar has requested minimum one-month extension, moving the deadline from September 30 to October 31, 2025.

The Bar expressed hope that their request would be considered in the interest of the taxpayers to allow them to file their tax returns within due time without any penal consequences under the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

floods finance minister taxpayers income tax Muhammad Aurangzeb PTBA Floods in Pakistan IRIS income tax return filing Pakistan Tax Bar

Comments

200 characters

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories