BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

UBG leader for further enhancing trade ties with KSA

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

KARACHI: President of the United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail has said that UBG and FPCCI will fully support and collaborate with the government in all efforts aimed at enhancing private-sector linkages and deepening business cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Welcoming the Prime Minister’s Mian Shehbaz Sharif successful visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the signing of a mutual defense agreement between the two nations, he said the visit has further cemented the longstanding relationship between the two brotherly countries.

He said that the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed during the visit will not only deepen mutual trust but also lay a solid foundation for expanding bilateral trade, economic cooperation, investment, and joint ventures.

Citing trade and investment figures, Tufail stated that Saudi Arabia’s net foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan currently stands at USD74.5 million. Pakistan’s imports from Saudi Arabia are valued at USD4.5 billion, while its exports to the Kingdom total approximately USD710 million.

He emphasised the need to strengthen linkages between the business communities of both countries through their respective federations and proposed the organization of single-country exhibitions in each other markets to boost trade and commercial visibility. “With the renewed commitments made during this visit, we can expect significant growth in bilateral trade and investment in the coming years,” he said. “Strengthening economic and trade relations will not only benefit both countries but also contribute to regional stability and prosperity.”

Zubair Tufail further noted that Pakistan’s military and political leadership are united and committed to the country progress and prosperity, with the business community playing a proactive role in supporting this vision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FDI Trade ties investments economic cooperation UBG Zubair Tufail Pak Saudi ties SMDA Saudi Pakistan defense pact business cooperation

Comments

200 characters

UBG leader for further enhancing trade ties with KSA

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories