Tranche-III CAREC project: Senate panel concerned over issues

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Sub Committee on Communication once again raised concerns over the Tranche-III CAREC project and the clearance of Ningxia Communication Construction (NXCC) for further work on the Lodhran-Multan motorway project through arbitration despite its poor performance record.

In a follow-up meeting of the Sub-Committee on Communications held on Monday at Parliament House, Convenor Senator Kamil Ali Agha reiterated the need for strict transparency and accountability in public sector projects.

The members of the meeting expressed dissatisfaction over the continued absence of the NHA chairman and emphasised that repeated delays in implementing the Sub-Committee’s directions were unacceptable.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha directed the concerned departments to submit a verified and comprehensive record, while Senator Saifullah Abro underlined the importance of formal communication with development partners to avoid misunderstandings or disruptions in development work.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Communications explained that due to his ongoing engagement with flood-related responsibilities since July 2025, he had been unable to give full attention to the matters under discussion.

Acknowledging the explanation, Senator Kamil Ali Agha decided that the NHA chairman would be given another opportunity to present the department’s position before the Sub-Committee in its next meeting.

Senator Saifullah Abro and senior officials of the concerned department were present in the meeting.

