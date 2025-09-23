BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

Tranche-III CAREC project: Senate panel concerned over issues

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Sub Committee on Communication once again raised concerns over the Tranche-III CAREC project and the clearance of Ningxia Communication Construction (NXCC) for further work on the Lodhran-Multan motorway project through arbitration despite its poor performance record.

In a follow-up meeting of the Sub-Committee on Communications held on Monday at Parliament House, Convenor Senator Kamil Ali Agha reiterated the need for strict transparency and accountability in public sector projects.

The members of the meeting expressed dissatisfaction over the continued absence of the NHA chairman and emphasised that repeated delays in implementing the Sub-Committee’s directions were unacceptable.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha directed the concerned departments to submit a verified and comprehensive record, while Senator Saifullah Abro underlined the importance of formal communication with development partners to avoid misunderstandings or disruptions in development work.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Communications explained that due to his ongoing engagement with flood-related responsibilities since July 2025, he had been unable to give full attention to the matters under discussion.

Acknowledging the explanation, Senator Kamil Ali Agha decided that the NHA chairman would be given another opportunity to present the department’s position before the Sub-Committee in its next meeting.

Senator Saifullah Abro and senior officials of the concerned department were present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NHA Senate panel NXCC Lodhran Multan motorway project CAREC Tranche III project

Comments

200 characters

Tranche-III CAREC project: Senate panel concerned over issues

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories