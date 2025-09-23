Laptops and tablets manufacturing industry: SAPM, CEO Chinese co discuss establishment

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chinese laptop manufacturing company HYF to discuss the establishment of a laptops and tablets manufacturing industry in Pakistan.

The Chinese company specializes in the production of laptops, fingerprint devices, and tablets.

Haroon Akhtar Khan, while speaking at the meeting held here on Monday, emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that all possible facilitation be provided to Chinese investors. He reaffirmed that Chinese investors are the government’s top priority, and their investments in Pakistan will remain fully secure.

He further stated that, under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Government of Pakistan will introduce a Mobile Device Policy which will also include laptops and tablets.

Highlighting investor facilitation measures, Haroon Akhtar Khan informed that the visa policy for Chinese investors has been improved, enabling the issuance of visit and business visas within 24 to 72 hours.

Haroon Akhtar Khan also directed the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) and the Engineering Development Board (EDB) to extend full cooperation to HYF for the successful establishment of the project in Pakistan.

