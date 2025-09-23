Development, prosperity of Balochistan: Deputy Chairman Senate reaffirms commitment

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman of the Senate Syedaal Khan has reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising the development and prosperity of underprivileged areas of Balochistan, said a press release issued Monday.

He emphasised that a stronger, more prosperous Balochistan is essential for the overall progress of Pakistan, the press release added.

He inaugurated multiple development projects in Quetta and its surrounding areas, said the press release. These projects, funded through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), aim to provide essential civic facilities, generate employment opportunities, and improve the region’s urban infrastructure, the statement added.

