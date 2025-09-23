Dar to attend 80th Session of UNGA in NY

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has arrived in New York to attend the high-level segment of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) from 22-26 September.

The Prime Minister will lead the Pakistan delegation, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement on Monday. On arrival, the FM was received by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Shiekh, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, and other senior officials of the Mission.

The Foreign Minister will have a busy programme in New York. Besides accompanying the Prime Minister to his many engagements, Dar will represent Pakistan in numerous ministerial and high-level meetings. He is likely to hold over a dozen bilateral meetings with his counterparts from different countries.

