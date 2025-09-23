Arrest warrants of TikToker Hakeem issued

LAHORE: A Drug Court on Monday issued arrest warrants of TikToker Hakeem Shahzad alias Lohapar in a case of illegal advertisements and selling unlicensed medicines and directed the District Police Officer (DPO) to produce him before the court on September 24.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants after Hakeem Shahzad failed to appear despite repeated summons.

The Tiktoker was booked on a complaint of a drug inspector for publishing illegal advertisements and selling medicines without a valid license.

The complaint said Hakeem Shahzad illegally promoted medicines through his website and misleading the youth through deceptive advertisements.

