330MW HPPs in KP to start production in two years

PESHAWAR: Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Zubair has said that work is under way on three hydropower projects in Swat. The projects of 330megawatt capacity will start production in next two years

He expressed these views during his visit to ongoing hydropower projects including 84MW Matiltan, 88MW Gabral Kalam, 40-kilometer long 132/220kW transmission line project sites and the 36.6MW Daral Khor Hydropower Plant affected by the recent flood.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Provincial Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) Habibullah, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat Saleem Jan also accompanied him.

The Secretary said that construction work has also been accelerated on laying a 40-kilometer-long transmission line on the Swat corridor, which will be completed next year, with the completion of which cheap electricity will be sold to the industrial sector of the province.

Moreover, during visit, the ongoing construction work on the projects was discussed and progress was inspected. The employees of the Gorkin Matiltan project raised the issue of non-payment of salaries, on which he issued orders to the authorities to immediately pay the arrears.

Later, the Secretary Energy also visited the under-construction staff colony of the Gabral Kalam Power Project. He issued instructions to expedite the work and complete the project on time.

