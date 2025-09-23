BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
NDMA sends 23rd relief aid package to Palestine

Recorder Report Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 07:42am

LAHORE: On the directives of the Prime Minister, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched the 23rd humanitarian consignment, comprising one hundred tonnes of relief goods to Palestinian people through a special flight from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The aid package included ration bags containing flour, rice, cooking oil, chickpeas, ready-to-eat meals and canned fruits. So far, a total of 2,227 tons of aid has been sent through 23 relief consignments.

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan, who was chief guest at the send-off ceremony, appreciated the efforts of NDMA and other welfare organisations for ensuring the timely dispatch of aid and thanked them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

