Punjab local govt launches internship programme for students

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique announced that the Punjab Local Government Department will offer internships to university students; for this purpose, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed with both public and private universities.

He made these remarks after inaugurating the newly renovated Local Government Board Complex on Monday. The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Chaudhry Khurram Khan Virk, Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed, Special Secretary Arshad Baig, Board Secretary Rizwan Naseer, DG Local Government Ahmed Kamal Mann, and DG Inspection Ali Abbas Bukhari.

The Minister emphasised the importance of providing practical training opportunities for students and stated that efforts should be made to facilitate university partnerships. He also highlighted the necessity of digitising union councils and municipal committees.

Expressing satisfaction with the completed renovation, he noted that the 36-year-old building underwent upgrades in two phases. “In line with the Punjab government’s policy, the building has been equipped with solar energy, and two new lifts have been installed. The IT infrastructure of the Local Government Board has also been enhanced under this initiative. Furthermore, the renovation of the committee room will improve departmental efficiency,” he added.

During the event, he directed the construction of an IT-based control room within the Board Building. He mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has instructed the development of uniform buildings for all union councils. “The design of these buildings should be standardised. The provincial control room will be connected to the union councils,” he stated.

The Secretary confirmed that MoU has been signed with GC University Lahore for an internship programme, which will provide students with opportunities for research on local government department projects.

