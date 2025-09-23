BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
Print Print 2025-09-23

Flood: Need stressed to construct underground water tanks

Recorder Report Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 07:47am

LAHORE: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Bilal Yasin stated that Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by climate change; to address the challenges of urban flooding, the construction of underground water tanks is a crucial first step toward improving Punjab’s drainage system.

He shared these views after inaugurating the 26th Pak Water and Energy Expo on Monday, where companies from Pakistan, China, France, the United States, Germany, Canada, and several other countries showcased machinery and components for the water and energy sectors. WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed and Clean Water Authority CEO Naveed Ahmed were also present at the event.

The Minister further noted that climate change has driven significant transformations and innovations in the water and energy sectors. “The Clean Water Authority and WASA Punjab are being modernised in line with contemporary standards,” he added.

Regarding the exhibition, he expressed his satisfaction at seeing over 70 companies provide services to businesses under one roof. Additionally, he mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the largest rehabilitation package in Punjab’s history.

Yasin also stated that following the victory on May 10, Pakistan’s global standing has significantly improved. “As the only nuclear power among Muslim countries, some enemy states struggle to accept this fact.

Those who incite against the state will face consequences. People spreading slogans about default should carefully consider the country’s economic and defence situations. The nation will not forgive those who attempt to mislead the younger generation and spread negativity,” he added.

