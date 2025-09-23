Punjab taking steps to stabilise flour prices

LAHORE: In a significant push to stabilise flour supply across Punjab, the price control department has overseen the grinding of more than 400,000 metric tons of wheat over the past 21 days.

This large-scale operation was carried out under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, aiming to ensure the availability of flour in all districts of the province.

During this period, more than 11.683 million flour bags have been delivered across Punjab. The ongoing campaign has made a visible impact in both urban and rural areas where the public continues to benefit from the steady supply of essential food items.

According to a spokesperson from the department, the current market price of a 10kg flour bag stands at Rs905, while a 20kg bag is being sold at Rs1810. These rates reflect the government’s efforts to keep prices under control despite broader inflationary pressures.

The flour distribution has been widespread. In the Lahore division alone, over 3.346 million flour bags have been supplied, while Faisalabad division has received more than 1.548 million. Rawalpindi division has seen the delivery of over 1.872 million bags, and in the Bahawalpur division, more than 1.4 million bags have been distributed. DG Khan Division received over 438,000 flour bags, while Multan Division was supplied with more than 523,000 bags. Similarly, more than 969,000 flour bags reached Gujranwala Division, over 425,000 were supplied in the Sahiwal Division, and more than 386,000 bags were delivered to Sargodha Division. In the Gujrat Division, flour supply exceeded 795,500 bags during the same period.

The Chief Minister’s proactive approach has been reinforced by the active involvement of the secretary of price control and the Punjab Food Directorate. Their coordinated efforts have been a key to ensuring that the grinding, delivery, and pricing of flour remain consistent and transparent across the province, the spokesperson added.

