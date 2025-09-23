BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

Information minister Azma assails Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 07:48am

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari strongly criticized Sindh’s provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon, saying that despite decades in power, the PPP has left Sindh and Karachi in a primitive state.

She said, “It is unfortunate that Sharjeel Memon cares more about Punjab and the Federation than about the people of Sindh and Karachi.”

Azma Bokhari added that Bilawal Bhutto himself has acknowledged Maryam Nawaz’s leadership and performance. “If Karachi and Sindh’s people are also placing their trust in Maryam Nawaz, then why does Sharjeel Memon refuse to accept it?” She noted that while PPP leaders only appear after the rains subside, Punjab’s Chief Minister and entire cabinet stood firmly with flood victims.

Rejecting rumors, the minister clarified that Punjab faces no wheat shortage, with ample stock available. She credited Maryam Nawaz’s timely planning and strategy for saving countless lives in Punjab.

Commenting on Moonis Elahi’s recent statements, Azma Bokhari said: “Acting cheaply has always been the family profession of the ‘Pyodine Drama Family.’ Just like frogs that emerge after the water recedes, Moonis Elahi and his father suddenly appear to lecture the nation. Yet, Monis is hiding in Spain after fleeing the country.”

Azma Bokhari reaffirmed that Pakistan Muslim League (N) not only built the motorways but will also take responsibility for their repair and maintenance, continuing its legacy of development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Information minister Azma assails Sharjeel

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

Oil little changed as traders assess supply risks

Trump to meet officials from Muslim-majority countries to discuss Gaza

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Read more stories