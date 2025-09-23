Information minister Azma assails Sharjeel

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari strongly criticized Sindh’s provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon, saying that despite decades in power, the PPP has left Sindh and Karachi in a primitive state.

She said, “It is unfortunate that Sharjeel Memon cares more about Punjab and the Federation than about the people of Sindh and Karachi.”

Azma Bokhari added that Bilawal Bhutto himself has acknowledged Maryam Nawaz’s leadership and performance. “If Karachi and Sindh’s people are also placing their trust in Maryam Nawaz, then why does Sharjeel Memon refuse to accept it?” She noted that while PPP leaders only appear after the rains subside, Punjab’s Chief Minister and entire cabinet stood firmly with flood victims.

Rejecting rumors, the minister clarified that Punjab faces no wheat shortage, with ample stock available. She credited Maryam Nawaz’s timely planning and strategy for saving countless lives in Punjab.

Commenting on Moonis Elahi’s recent statements, Azma Bokhari said: “Acting cheaply has always been the family profession of the ‘Pyodine Drama Family.’ Just like frogs that emerge after the water recedes, Moonis Elahi and his father suddenly appear to lecture the nation. Yet, Monis is hiding in Spain after fleeing the country.”

Azma Bokhari reaffirmed that Pakistan Muslim League (N) not only built the motorways but will also take responsibility for their repair and maintenance, continuing its legacy of development.

